Step 1: Analyze the situation described in part (a). The rod is moving on frictionless rails in the presence of a magnetic field that is perpendicular to the plane of the rails and the rod. According to Faraday's Law of Electromagnetic Induction, the motion of the rod through the magnetic field will induce an electromotive force (EMF) in the rod. This EMF will generate a current in the circuit formed by the rod, rails, and connecting wire. The interaction of this current with the magnetic field will produce a magnetic force (Lorentz force) that opposes the motion of the rod (Lenz's Law). Therefore, the rod will not travel at a constant speed; it will decelerate due to this opposing force.