(II) For the electric power transmission system shown in Fig. 29–26, what is the ratio Ns/Np for (a) the step-up transformer, (b) the step-down transformer next to the home?
The primary windings of a transformer which has an 85% efficiency are connected to 110-V ac. The secondary windings are connected across a 2.4-Ω, 75-W lightbulb.
(a) Calculate the current through the primary windings of the transformer.
(b) Calculate the ratio of the number of primary windings of the transformer to the number of secondary windings of the transformer.
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Key Concepts
Transformer Basics
Efficiency of a Transformer
Ohm's Law and Power Calculation
(III) In a circular region, there is a uniform magnetic field pointing into the page (Fig. 29–56). An xy coordinate system has its origin at the circular region’s center. A free positive point charge +Q = 1.0 μC is initially at rest at a position x = +10 cm on the x axis. If the magnitude of the magnetic field is now decreased at a rate of -0.10 T/s, what force (magnitude and direction) will act on +Q?
A circular loop of area 12 m² encloses a magnetic field perpendicular to the plane of the loop; its magnitude is B(t) = (8.0 T/s)t. The loop is connected to a 7.5-Ω resistor and a 6.5-pF capacitor in series. When fully charged, how much charge is stored on the capacitor?
A high-intensity desk lamp is rated at 35 W but requires only 12 V. It contains a transformer that converts 120-V household voltage.
(c) What is the current in the primary coil?
(d) What is the resistance of the bulb when on?
Determine the magnetic field at a point P due to a very long wire with a square bend as shown in Fig. 28–63. The point P is halfway between the two corners.
A high-intensity desk lamp is rated at 35 W but requires only 12 V. It contains a transformer that converts 120-V household voltage.
(a) Is the transformer step-up or step-down?
(b) What is the current in the secondary coil when the lamp is on?