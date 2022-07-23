Understand the problem: The question involves determining the ratio of turns (Nₛ/Nₚ) for two transformers in an electric power transmission system. Transformers work based on the principle of electromagnetic induction, where the ratio of the secondary voltage (Vₛ) to the primary voltage (Vₚ) is equal to the ratio of the number of turns in the secondary coil (Nₛ) to the number of turns in the primary coil (Nₚ). This can be expressed as: N s N p = V s V p .