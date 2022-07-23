Exponential Growth in Current

In an LR circuit, the current increases over time according to an exponential function, specifically I(t) = (V/R)(1 - e^(-t/τ)), where V is the voltage, R is the resistance, and τ is the time constant. This behavior indicates that the current approaches its maximum value asymptotically, which is critical for calculating the energy stored in the inductor as a function of time and determining when it reaches a specified percentage of its maximum value.