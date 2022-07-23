Two tightly wound solenoids have the same length and circular cross-sectional area. But solenoid 1 uses wire that is 1.5 times as thick as solenoid 2. What is the ratio of their inductive time constants? (Assume the only resistance in the circuits is that of the wire itself.)
Two tightly wound solenoids have the same length and circular cross-sectional area. But solenoid 1 uses wire that is 1.5 times as thick as solenoid 2.
(a) What is the ratio of their inductances?
(b) What is the ratio of their inductive time constants? (Assume the only resistance in the circuits is that of the wire itself.)
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Key Concepts
Inductance
Resistance and Wire Thickness
Inductive Time Constant
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