The frequency of the ac voltage source (peak voltage Vo) in an LRC circuit is tuned to the circuit’s resonant frequency f₀ = 1 / (2π√LC). (a) Show that the peak voltage across the capacitor is Vco = VoTo/ (2πτ), where To ( =1/fo) is the period of the resonant frequency and τ = RC is the time constant for charging the capacitor C through a resistor R. (b) Define β = To/ (2πτ) so that Vco = βVo. Then β is the “amplification” of the source voltage across the capacitor. If a particular LRC circuit contains a 2.0-nF capacitor and has a resonant frequency of 5.0 kHz, what value of R will yield β = 125?
An average power output of 150 W is sent into a 4-Ω loudspeaker (see Fig. 25–14). What are the rms voltage and the rms current fed to the speaker at 1.0 W when the volume is turned down?
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Key Concepts
RMS Voltage and Current
Ohm's Law
Power in Electrical Circuits
(II) (a) Show that oscillation of charge Q on the capacitor of an LRC circuit has amplitude
An ac voltage source is connected in series with a 2.0-μF capacitor and a 750-Ω resistor. Using a digital ac voltmeter, the voltage source is measured to be 4.0 V rms, and the voltages across the resistor and across the capacitor are found to be 3.0 V rms and 2.7 V rms, respectively. Determine the frequency of the ac voltage source. Why is the voltage measured across the voltage source not equal to the sum of the voltages measured across the resistor and across the capacitor?
The output of an electrocardiogram amplifier has an impedance of 45 Ω. It is to be connected to an 8.0-Ω loudspeaker through a transformer. What should be the turns ratio of the transformer?
A 10.0-k Ω resistor is in series with a 34.0-mH inductor and an ac source. Calculate the impedance of the circuit if the source frequency is (a) 55.0 Hz; (b) 55.0 kHz.
A 1.50-k Ω resistor in series with a 370-mH inductor is driven by an ac power supply. At what frequency is the impedance double that of the impedance at 60.0 Hz?