An ac voltage source is connected in series with a 2.0-μF capacitor and a 750-Ω resistor. Using a digital ac voltmeter, the voltage source is measured to be 4.0 V rms, and the voltages across the resistor and across the capacitor are found to be 3.0 V rms and 2.7 V rms, respectively. Determine the frequency of the ac voltage source. Why is the voltage measured across the voltage source not equal to the sum of the voltages measured across the resistor and across the capacitor?
A 10.0-k Ω resistor is in series with a 34.0-mH inductor and an ac source. Calculate the impedance of the circuit if the source frequency is (a) 55.0 Hz; (b) 55.0 kHz.
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Key Concepts
Impedance in AC Circuits
Inductive Reactance
Series Circuit Behavior
(II) A 25-mH coil whose resistance is 0.80 Ω is connected to a capacitor C and a 420-Hz source voltage. If the current and voltage are to be in phase, what value must C have?
(II) Suppose that the U-shaped conductor and connecting rod in Fig. 29–12a are oriented vertically (but still in contact) so that the rod is falling due to the gravitational force. Find the terminal speed of the rod if it has mass m = 3.6 grams, length 𝓁 = 18 cm, and resistance R = 0.0013 Ω. It is falling in a uniform horizontal field B = 0.080 T. Neglect the resistance of the U-shaped conductor, and friction.
A 1.50-k Ω resistor in series with a 370-mH inductor is driven by an ac power supply. At what frequency is the impedance double that of the impedance at 60.0 Hz?
An average power output of 150 W is sent into a 4-Ω loudspeaker (see Fig. 25–14). What are the rms voltage and the rms current fed to the speaker at 1.0 W when the volume is turned down?
(II) A capacitor is placed in parallel with some device, B, as in Fig. 30–18b, to filter out stray high-frequency signals, but to allow ordinary 60.0-Hz ac to pass through with little loss. Suppose that circuit B in Fig. 30–18b is a resistance R = 530 Ω connected to ground, and that C = 0.35 μF. Calculate the ratio of the capacitor’s current amplitude to the incoming current’s amplitude if the incoming current has a frequency of (a) 60.0 Hz; (b) 60.0 kHz.