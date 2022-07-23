Mutual Inductance

Mutual inductance is a measure of the ability of one electrical circuit to induce an electromotive force (EMF) in another nearby circuit due to a change in current. It is denoted by the symbol M and depends on the geometry of the circuits, their relative positions, and the magnetic permeability of the medium between them. The mutual inductance can be calculated using the formula M = (N₂Φ₁)/I₁, where N₂ is the number of turns in the second circuit, Φ₁ is the magnetic flux through the second circuit due to the first, and I₁ is the current in the first circuit.