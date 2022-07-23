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Ch. 30 - Inductance, Electromagnetic Oscillations, and AC Circuits
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 30 - Inductance, Electromagnetic Oscillations, and AC CircuitsProblem 3
Chapter 29, Problem 3

At a given instant, a 2.4-A current flows in the wires connected to a parallel-plate capacitor. What is the rate at which the electric field is changing between the plates if the square plates are 1.60 cm on a side?

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Determine the relationship between the current and the rate of change of the electric field. The displacement current in a capacitor is given by the equation: Id = ε0A dE/dt, where Id is the displacement current, ε0 is the permittivity of free space, A is the area of the plates, and dE/dt is the rate of change of the electric field.
Recognize that the displacement current Id is equal to the conduction current I in the wires, which is given as 2.4 A. Thus, Id = I = 2.4 A.
Calculate the area of the square plates. The side length of each plate is given as 1.60 cm, so the area is: A = (1.60 cm)2 = (1.60 × 10-2 m)2.
Rearrange the displacement current equation to solve for the rate of change of the electric field: dE/dt = I/0A). Substitute the known values: I = 2.4 A, ε0 = 8.85 × 10-12 F/m, and the calculated area A.
Simplify the expression to find the rate of change of the electric field dE/dt. Ensure all units are consistent (e.g., meters for area) and perform the division to complete the calculation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electric Field

The electric field (E) is a vector field that represents the force per unit charge experienced by a positive test charge placed in the field. For a parallel-plate capacitor, the electric field is uniform between the plates and is given by the formula E = V/d, where V is the voltage across the plates and d is the separation between them. Understanding the electric field is crucial for analyzing how it changes with current flow.
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Capacitance

Capacitance (C) is the ability of a system to store electric charge per unit voltage. For a parallel-plate capacitor, the capacitance is determined by the area of the plates (A) and the distance between them (d), expressed as C = ε₀(A/d), where ε₀ is the permittivity of free space. This concept is essential for understanding how the charge and electric field relate to each other in the capacitor.
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Rate of Change of Electric Field

The rate of change of the electric field (dE/dt) between the plates of a capacitor is related to the current (I) flowing through the circuit. According to Maxwell's equations, a changing electric field can induce a displacement current, which is proportional to the rate of change of the electric field and the capacitance. This relationship is key to solving the problem of how the electric field changes with the given current.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(II) If the solenoid in Fig. 29–47 is being pulled away from the loop shown, in what direction is the induced current in the loop? Explain.

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Textbook Question

A coil has 3.25-Ω resistance and 440-mH inductance. If the current is 3.00 A and is increasing at a rate of 3.15 A/s, what is the potential difference across the coil at this moment?

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Textbook Question

(III) A long straight wire and a small rectangular wire loop lie in the same plane, Fig. 30–25. Determine the mutual inductance in terms of 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and w. Assume the wire is very long compared to 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and w, and that the rest of its circuit is very far away compared to 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and w.

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