Textbook Question
(II) If the solenoid in Fig. 29–47 is being pulled away from the loop shown, in what direction is the induced current in the loop? Explain.
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(II) If the solenoid in Fig. 29–47 is being pulled away from the loop shown, in what direction is the induced current in the loop? Explain.
A coil has 3.25-Ω resistance and 440-mH inductance. If the current is 3.00 A and is increasing at a rate of 3.15 A/s, what is the potential difference across the coil at this moment?
(III) A long straight wire and a small rectangular wire loop lie in the same plane, Fig. 30–25. Determine the mutual inductance in terms of 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and w. Assume the wire is very long compared to 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and w, and that the rest of its circuit is very far away compared to 𝓁₁, 𝓁₂, and w.