How large an emf (rms) will be generated in an antenna that consists of a circular coil 2.2 cm in diameter having 280 turns of wire, when an EM wave of frequency 810 kHz transporting energy at an average rate of 1.0 x 10⁻⁴ W/m² passes through it? [Hint: You can use Eq. 29–4 (for a generator) because that equation can be applied to an observer moving with the generator’s coil as it rotates at ω = 2𝝅f with f the frequency of the magnetic field.]