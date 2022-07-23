Wavelength Calculation

The wavelength of light can be calculated using the formula for the position of bright fringes in a double-slit setup: d sin(θ) = mλ, where d is the distance between the slits, θ is the angle of the fringe, m is the order of the fringe, and λ is the wavelength. By rearranging this equation, one can solve for the wavelength when the other variables are known, such as the slit separation and the angle of the observed fringe.