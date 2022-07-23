Interference Pattern Calculation

To determine the wavelength of light from the interference pattern, one can use the formula for the position of the fringes: y = (mλL) / d, where y is the distance from the central maximum to the m-th order fringe, λ is the wavelength, L is the distance from the slits to the screen, and d is the distance between the slits. By rearranging this formula, the wavelength can be calculated if the fringe distance and other parameters are known.