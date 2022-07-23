Binomial Expansion

The binomial expansion is a mathematical technique used to expand expressions that are raised to a power, particularly useful when dealing with approximations. In the context of Newton's rings, it allows for simplifying expressions involving the radius of curvature and the small thickness of the air gap. This simplification is essential for deriving the relationship between the radius of the mᵗʰ dark ring, the wavelength of light, and the radius of curvature.