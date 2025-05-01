Show that the radius r of the mᵗʰ dark Newton’s ring, as viewed from directly above (Fig. 34–18), is given by r = √mλR where R is the radius of curvature of the curved glass surface and λ is the wavelength of light used. Assume that the thickness of the air gap is much less than R at all points and that r ≪ R . [Hint: Use the binomial expansion.]