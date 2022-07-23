(III) Derive an expression for the intensity in the interference pattern for three equally spaced slits. Express in terms of δ = 2πd sin θ / λ where d is the distance between adjacent slits and assume the slit width D ≈ λ . Show that there is only one secondary maximum between principal peaks.
A 3800-slit/cm grating produces a third-order fringe at a 35.0° angle. What wavelength of light is being used?
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Key Concepts
Diffraction Grating
Order of Diffraction
Wavelength Calculation
The nearest neighboring star to the Sun is about 4 light-years away. If a planet happened to be orbiting this star at an orbital radius equal to that of the Earth–Sun distance, what minimum diameter would an Earth-based telescope’s aperture have to be in order to obtain an image that resolved this star–planet system? Assume the light emitted by the star and planet has a wavelength of 550 nm.
A diffraction grating has 6.5 x 10⁵ slits/m. Find the angular spread in the second-order spectrum between red light of wavelength 7.0 x 10⁻⁷ m and blue light of wavelength 4.5 x 10⁻⁷ m.
When driving at night, your eyes’ pupils have dilated to a 7.5-mm diameter. If your vision is diffraction limited, what would be the greatest distance at which you could resolve the two headlights of an oncoming car, which are spaced 1.5 m apart? Assume a wavelength of 550 nm for the light.
Suppose the angles measured in Problem 42 were produced when the spectrometer (but not the source) was submerged in water. What then would be the wavelengths (in air)?
Show that the second- and third-order spectra of white light produced by a diffraction grating always overlap. What wavelengths overlap?