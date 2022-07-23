The nearest neighboring star to the Sun is about 4 light-years away. If a planet happened to be orbiting this star at an orbital radius equal to that of the Earth–Sun distance, what minimum diameter would an Earth-based telescope’s aperture have to be in order to obtain an image that resolved this star–planet system? Assume the light emitted by the star and planet has a wavelength of 550 nm.
A diffraction grating has 6.5 x 10⁵ slits/m. Find the angular spread in the second-order spectrum between red light of wavelength 7.0 x 10⁻⁷ m and blue light of wavelength 4.5 x 10⁻⁷ m.
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Key Concepts
Diffraction Grating
Wavelength
Angular Spread
When driving at night, your eyes’ pupils have dilated to a 7.5-mm diameter. If your vision is diffraction limited, what would be the greatest distance at which you could resolve the two headlights of an oncoming car, which are spaced 1.5 m apart? Assume a wavelength of 550 nm for the light.
Red laser light from a He–Ne laser (λ = 632.8 nm) creates a second-order fringe at 53.2° after passing through a grating. What is the wavelength λ of light that creates a first-order fringe at 21.2°?
Suppose the angles measured in Problem 42 were produced when the spectrometer (but not the source) was submerged in water. What then would be the wavelengths (in air)?
A 3800-slit/cm grating produces a third-order fringe at a 35.0° angle. What wavelength of light is being used?
Show that the second- and third-order spectra of white light produced by a diffraction grating always overlap. What wavelengths overlap?