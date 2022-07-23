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Ch. 35 - Diffraction
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 35 - DiffractionProblem 39
Chapter 34, Problem 39

A diffraction grating has 6.5 x 10⁵ slits/m. Find the angular spread in the second-order spectrum between red light of wavelength 7.0 x 10⁻⁷ m and blue light of wavelength 4.5 x 10⁻⁷ m.

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Determine the grating spacing (d) using the formula \( d = \frac{1}{N} \), where \( N \) is the number of slits per meter. Here, \( N = 6.5 \times 10^5 \) slits/m, so \( d = \frac{1}{6.5 \times 10^5} \) meters.
Use the diffraction grating equation \( m \lambda = d \sin \theta \) to calculate the diffraction angle \( \theta \) for each wavelength. For the second-order spectrum (\( m = 2 \)), substitute \( \lambda = 7.0 \times 10^{-7} \) m (red light) and \( \lambda = 4.5 \times 10^{-7} \) m (blue light) into the equation.
Solve for \( \sin \theta \) for each wavelength using \( \sin \theta = \frac{m \lambda}{d} \). For red light, \( \sin \theta_{\text{red}} = \frac{2 \times 7.0 \times 10^{-7}}{d} \). For blue light, \( \sin \theta_{\text{blue}} = \frac{2 \times 4.5 \times 10^{-7}}{d} \).
Find the angles \( \theta_{\text{red}} \) and \( \theta_{\text{blue}} \) by taking the inverse sine (arcsin) of the calculated \( \sin \theta \) values for each wavelength.
Calculate the angular spread by subtracting the angle for blue light from the angle for red light: \( \Delta \theta = \theta_{\text{red}} - \theta_{\text{blue}} \). This gives the angular spread in the second-order spectrum.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diffraction Grating

A diffraction grating is an optical component with a periodic structure that disperses light into its constituent wavelengths. It consists of multiple slits or grooves, which cause constructive and destructive interference of light waves. The angle at which light is diffracted depends on the wavelength and the spacing of the slits, allowing for the separation of different colors in a spectrum.
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Wavelength

Wavelength is the distance between successive peaks of a wave, commonly measured in meters. In the context of light, different wavelengths correspond to different colors; for example, red light has a longer wavelength than blue light. The wavelength is crucial in determining how light interacts with materials and how it is diffracted by a grating.
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Angular Spread

Angular spread refers to the range of angles over which light is dispersed when passing through a diffraction grating. It is calculated using the grating equation, which relates the angle of diffraction to the wavelength of light and the grating spacing. The angular spread between different wavelengths indicates how well a grating can separate colors in a spectrum, which is essential for applications in spectroscopy.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The nearest neighboring star to the Sun is about 4 light-years away. If a planet happened to be orbiting this star at an orbital radius equal to that of the Earth–Sun distance, what minimum diameter would an Earth-based telescope’s aperture have to be in order to obtain an image that resolved this star–planet system? Assume the light emitted by the star and planet has a wavelength of 550 nm.

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Textbook Question

When driving at night, your eyes’ pupils have dilated to a 7.5-mm diameter. If your vision is diffraction limited, what would be the greatest distance at which you could resolve the two headlights of an oncoming car, which are spaced 1.5 m apart? Assume a wavelength of 550 nm for the light.

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Textbook Question

Red laser light from a He–Ne laser (λ = 632.8 nm) creates a second-order fringe at 53.2° after passing through a grating. What is the wavelength λ of light that creates a first-order fringe at 21.2°?

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Textbook Question

Suppose the angles measured in Problem 42 were produced when the spectrometer (but not the source) was submerged in water. What then would be the wavelengths (in air)?

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Textbook Question

A 3800-slit/cm grating produces a third-order fringe at a 35.0° angle. What wavelength of light is being used?

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Textbook Question

Show that the second- and third-order spectra of white light produced by a diffraction grating always overlap. What wavelengths overlap?

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