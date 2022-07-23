Monochromatic light falls on a slit that is 2.60 x 10⁻³ mm wide. If the angle between the first dark fringes on either side of the central maximum is 29.0° (dark fringe to dark fringe), what is the wavelength of the light used?
Monochromatic light of wavelength 633 nm falls on a slit. If the angle between the first bright fringes on either side of the central maximum is 32°, estimate the slit width.
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Key Concepts
Diffraction
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Slit Width and Wavelength Relationship
Explain why the secondary maxima in the single-slit diffraction pattern do not occur precisely at β/2 = (m + 1/2)π where m = 1, 2, 3, ... Carefully and precisely plot the curves y = β/2 and y = tan β/2. From their intersections, determine the values of β for the first and second secondary maxima. What is the percent difference from β/2 = (m + 1/2)π?
(a) Explain why the secondary maxima in the single-slit diffraction pattern do not occur precisely at β/2 = (m + 1/2)π where m = 1, 2, 3, ... .
(b) By differentiating Eq. 35–7 with respect to β show that the secondary maxima occur when β/2 satisfies the relation tan(β/2) = β/2.
(c) Carefully and precisely plot the curves y = β/2 and y = tan β/2. From their intersections, determine the values of β for the first and second secondary maxima. What is the percent difference from β/2 = (m + 1/2)π?
Light of wavelength 580 nm falls on a slit that is 3.50 x 10⁻³ mm wide. Estimate how far the first brightest diffraction fringe is from the strong central maximum if the screen is 10.0 m away.
Two 0.010-mm-wide slits are 0.030 mm apart (center to center). Determine (a) the spacing between interference fringes for 520-nm light on a screen 1.0 m away and (b) the distance between the two diffraction minima on either side of the central maximum of the envelope.