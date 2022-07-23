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Ch. 36 - The Special Theory of Relativity
Giancoli Douglas - Physics for Scientists and Engineers 5th edition
Giancoli Douglas5th editionPhysics for Scientists and EngineersISBN: 9780137488179Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksGiancoli Douglas 5th editionCh. 36 - The Special Theory of RelativityProblem 20
Chapter 35, Problem 20

(I) Repeat Problem 19 using the Lorentz transformation and a relative speed v = 1.60 x 10⁸ m/s, but choose the time t to be (a) 3.5μs and (b) 10.0 μs .

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Identify the given values: relative speed v = 1.60 x 10^8 m/s, and times t = 3.5 \(\text{μs}\) and t = 10.0 \(\text{μs}\). Convert these times into seconds for consistency in units.
Recall the Lorentz transformation equations for time: t' = \(\gamma\) (t - \(\frac{vx}{c^2}\)), where \(\gamma\) is the Lorentz factor given by \(\gamma\) = \(\frac{1}{\sqrt{1 - \frac{v^2}{c^2}\)}}, c is the speed of light (approximately 3.00 x 10^8 m/s), and x is the position in the original frame.
Calculate the Lorentz factor (\(\gamma\)) using the given relative speed v.
Substitute the values of t, v, and \(\gamma\) into the Lorentz transformation equation for time to find t' for each case: (a) t = 3.5 \(\text{μs}\) and (b) t = 10.0 \(\text{μs}\). Assume x = 0 if the position is not specified.
Interpret the results to understand how time dilation occurs due to high relative speeds close to the speed of light.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lorentz Transformation

The Lorentz transformation is a set of equations in special relativity that relate the space and time coordinates of two observers moving at a constant velocity relative to each other. It accounts for the effects of time dilation and length contraction, ensuring that the speed of light remains constant in all inertial frames. This transformation is essential for analyzing scenarios involving high speeds, such as the one presented in the problem.
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Time Dilation

Time dilation is a phenomenon predicted by Einstein's theory of relativity, where time is observed to pass at different rates for observers in different inertial frames. Specifically, a moving clock ticks slower compared to a stationary clock as perceived by an observer. This concept is crucial for understanding how time intervals, such as the given 3.5 μs and 10.0 μs, will be perceived differently depending on the relative speed of the observers.
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Relative Velocity

Relative velocity is the velocity of one object as observed from another object. In the context of special relativity, it is important to consider how the speed of light remains constant regardless of the relative motion of observers. The problem specifies a relative speed of 1.60 x 10⁸ m/s, which is significant enough to invoke relativistic effects, making it necessary to apply the Lorentz transformation to accurately analyze the situation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(I) An observer on Earth sees an alien vessel approach at a speed of 0.70c. The fictional starship Enterprise comes to the rescue (Fig. 36–17), overtaking the aliens while moving directly toward Earth at a speed of 0.90c relative to Earth. What is the relative speed of one vessel as seen by the other?

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Textbook Question

A stick of length ℓ₀, at rest in reference frame S, makes an angle θ with the x axis. In reference frame S', which moves to the right with velocity v\(\overrightarrow{v}\) = vî with respect to S, determine (a) the length l of the stick, and (b) the angle θ it makes with the x' axis.

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Textbook Question

A spaceship traveling at 0.76c away from Earth fires a module with a speed of 0.85c at right angles to its own direction of travel (as seen by the spaceship). What is the speed of the module, and its direction of travel (relative to the spaceship’s direction), seen by an observer on Earth?

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Textbook Question

Two spaceships leave Earth in opposite directions, each with a speed of 0.50c with respect to Earth.

(a) What is the velocity of spaceship 1 relative to spaceship 2?

(b) What is the velocity of spaceship 2 relative to spaceship 1?

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Textbook Question

A star is 23.5 light-years from Earth. How long would it take a spacecraft traveling 0.950c to reach that star as measured by observers on the spacecraft?

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