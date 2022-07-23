(I) An observer on Earth sees an alien vessel approach at a speed of 0.70c. The fictional starship Enterprise comes to the rescue (Fig. 36–17), overtaking the aliens while moving directly toward Earth at a speed of 0.90c relative to Earth. What is the relative speed of one vessel as seen by the other?
Two spaceships leave Earth in opposite directions, each with a speed of 0.50c with respect to Earth.
(a) What is the velocity of spaceship 1 relative to spaceship 2?
(b) What is the velocity of spaceship 2 relative to spaceship 1?
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Key Concepts
Relativity of Velocity
Relativistic Velocity Addition Formula
Speed of Light (c)
An observer in reference frame S notes that two events are separated in space by 180 m and in time by 0.80μs. How fast must reference frame S' be moving relative to S in order for an observer in S' to detect the two events as occurring at the same location in space?
A stick of length ℓ₀, at rest in reference frame S, makes an angle θ with the x axis. In reference frame S', which moves to the right with velocity = vî with respect to S, determine (a) the length l of the stick, and (b) the angle θ it makes with the x' axis.
A spaceship traveling at 0.76c away from Earth fires a module with a speed of 0.85c at right angles to its own direction of travel (as seen by the spaceship). What is the speed of the module, and its direction of travel (relative to the spaceship’s direction), seen by an observer on Earth?
A star is 23.5 light-years from Earth. How long would it take a spacecraft traveling 0.950c to reach that star as measured by observers on the spacecraft?
(I) Repeat Problem 19 using the Lorentz transformation and a relative speed v = 1.60 x 10⁸ m/s, but choose the time t to be (a) 3.5μs and (b) 10.0 μs .