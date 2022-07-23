Wavelength Shift

Wavelength shift is the change in the wavelength of a wave due to relative motion between the source and the observer. In the case of the Doppler Effect, this shift can be quantified as ∆λ, which represents the difference between the observed wavelength and the rest wavelength (λᵣₑₛₜ). Understanding this shift is essential for analyzing how velocities affect wave properties, especially in scenarios where the source is moving at speeds much less than the speed of light (v ≪ c).