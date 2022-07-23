Skip to main content
Ch 01: Units, Physical Quantities & Vectors
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 01: Units, Physical Quantities & VectorsProblem 24b
Chapter 1, Problem 24b

For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24, use a scale drawing to find the magnitude and direction of the vector difference A − B.
Figure E1.24 showing vectors A, B, C, and D with their magnitudes and angles in a Cartesian plane.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of vector A. Since vector A is along the negative y-axis, its components are: A_x = 0 and A_y = -8.0 m.
Identify the components of vector B. Vector B makes a 30-degree angle with the positive y-axis. Calculate its components using trigonometry: B_x = 15.0 m * sin(30°) and B_y = 15.0 m * cos(30°).
Calculate the components of the vector difference A - B. Subtract the components of B from A: (A - B)_x = A_x - B_x and (A - B)_y = A_y - B_y.
Determine the magnitude of the vector difference A - B using the Pythagorean theorem: |A - B| = sqrt((A - B)_x^2 + (A - B)_y^2).
Find the direction of the vector difference A - B. Use the arctangent function to find the angle θ with respect to the x-axis: θ = arctan((A - B)_y / (A - B)_x). Adjust the angle based on the quadrant in which the vector lies.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Vector Addition and Subtraction

Vector addition and subtraction involve combining vectors to find a resultant vector. When subtracting vector B from vector A (A - B), it can be visualized as adding vector A to the negative of vector B. This requires understanding both the magnitude and direction of the vectors involved, as they are represented in a Cartesian coordinate system.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:58
Subtracting Vectors Graphically

Magnitude and Direction of Vectors

The magnitude of a vector is its length, representing the quantity it describes, while the direction indicates where the vector points in space. In the context of vector operations, both magnitude and direction must be considered to accurately determine the resultant vector's characteristics after performing operations like addition or subtraction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Calculating Magnitude & Components of a Vector

Scale Drawing Techniques

Scale drawing techniques involve representing vectors graphically to visualize their relationships. By using a consistent scale, one can draw vectors to scale and measure their lengths and angles accurately. This method is particularly useful for solving vector problems, as it allows for a clear representation of vector addition or subtraction through geometric means.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:54
Introduction To Temperature Scales
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many times does a human heart beat during a person's lifetime? How many gallons of blood does it pump?

1521
views
Textbook Question

Compute the x- and y-components of the vectors A, B, C, and D in Fig. E1.24.

4160
views
Textbook Question

Let θ be the angle that the vector A makes with the +x-axis, measured counterclockwise from that axis. Find angle θ for a vector that has these components: Ax = 2.00m, Ay = −1.00 m

2592
views
Textbook Question

You are using water to dilute small amounts of chemicals in the laboratory, drop by drop. How many drops of water are in a 1.0-L bottle?

1309
views
Textbook Question

A spelunker is surveying a cave. She follows a passage 180 m straight west, then 210 m in a direction 45° east of south, and then 280 m at 30° east of north. After a fourth displacement, she finds herself back where she started. Use a scale drawing to determine the magnitude and direction of the fourth displacement.

5495
views
2
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

For the vectors A and B in Fig. E1.24, use a scale drawing to find the magnitude and direction of the vector sum A + B

6185
views