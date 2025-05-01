Problem 11a

An astronaut is inside a 2.25 × 10 6 2.25 × 10^6 kg rocket that is blasting off vertically from the launch pad. You want this rocket to reach the speed of sound ( 331 331 m/s) as quickly as possible, but astronauts are in danger of blacking out at an acceleration greater than 4 g 4g . What is the maximum initial thrust this rocket's engines can have but just barely avoid blackout? Start with a free-body diagram of the rocket.