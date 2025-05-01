Problem 1ab
A flat sheet of paper of area m2 is oriented so that the normal to the sheet is at an angle of ° to a uniform electric field of magnitude N/C.
(a) Find the magnitude of the electric flux through the sheet.
(b) Does the answer to part (a) depend on the shape of the sheet? Why or why not?
Problem 1c
A flat sheet of paper of area m2 is oriented so that the normal to the sheet is at an angle of ° to a uniform electric field of magnitude N/C. For what angle between the normal to the sheet and the electric field is the magnitude of the flux through the sheet (i) largest and (ii) smallest? Explain your answers.
Problem 3
You measure an electric field of N/C at a distance of m from a point charge. There is no other source of electric field in the region other than this point charge.
(a) What is the electric flux through the surface of a sphere that has this charge at its center and that has radius m?
(b) What is the magnitude of this charge?
Problem 5
A hemispherical surface with radius in a region of uniform electric field has its axis aligned parallel to the direction of the field. Calculate the flux through the surface.
Problem 9a
A charged paint is spread in a very thin uniform layer over the surface of a plastic sphere of diameter cm, giving it a charge of C. Find the electric field just inside the paint layer.
Problem 9b
A charged paint is spread in a very thin uniform layer over the surface of a plastic sphere of diameter cm, giving it a charge of C. Find the electric field just outside the paint layer;
Problem 12a
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately m. What is the electric field this nucleus produces just outside its surface?
Problem 12c
The nuclei of large atoms, such as uranium, with protons, can be modeled as spherically symmetric spheres of charge. The radius of the uranium nucleus is approximately m. The electrons can be modeled as forming a uniform shell of negative charge. What net electric field do they produce at the location of the nucleus?
Problem 16a
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the total electric charge on the planet.
Problem 16b
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the electric field at the planet's surface (refer to the astronomical data inside the back cover).
Problem 16c
Some planetary scientists have suggested that the planet Mars has an electric field somewhat similar to that of the earth, producing a net electric flux of Nm2/C at the planet's surface. Calculate the charge density on Mars, assuming all the charge is uniformly distributed over the planet's surface.
Problem 17
A very long uniform line of charge has charge per unit length C/m and lies along the -axis. A second long uniform line of charge has charge per unit length C/m and is parallel to the -axis at m. What is the net electric field (magnitude and direction) at the following points on the -axis: (a) m and (b) m?
Problem 19a
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. What is the new charge density on the outside of the sphere?
Problem 19b
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. Calculate the strength of the electric field just outside the sphere?
Problem 19c
A hollow, conducting sphere with an outer radius of m and an inner radius of m has a uniform surface charge density of C/m2. A charge of C is now introduced at the center of the cavity inside the sphere. What is the electric flux through a spherical surface just inside the inner surface of the sphere?
Problem 24a
Charge is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius cm. At a distance of cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude N/C. What is the volume charge density for the sphere?
Problem 24b
Charge is distributed uniformly throughout the volume of an insulating sphere of radius cm. At a distance of cm from the center of the sphere, the electric field due to the charge distribution has magnitude N/C. What is the electric field at a distance of cm from the sphere's center?
Problem 25
A conductor with an inner cavity, like that shown in Fig. c, carries a total charge of nC. The charge within the cavity, insulated from the conductor, is nC. How much charge is on (a) the inner surface of the conductor and (b) the outer surface of the conductor?
Problem 26a
A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area C/m2. A small sphere of mass kg and charge is placed cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. If the sphere is to remain motionless when it is released, what must be the value of ?
Problem 26b
A very large, horizontal, nonconducting sheet of charge has uniform charge per unit area C/m2. A small sphere of mass kg and charge is placed cm above the sheet of charge and then released from rest. What is if the sphere is released cm above the sheet?
Problem 29a
An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius and uniform surface charge density . In terms of and , what is the charge per unit length for the cylinder?
Problem 29b
An infinitely long cylindrical conductor has radius and uniform surface charge density . In terms of , what is the magnitude of the electric field produced by the charged cylinder at a distance from its axis? Then, express the result in terms of and show that the electric field outside the cylinder is the same as if all the charge were on the axis.
Problem 40a
A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius and outer radius . It carries charge per unit length , where is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length. Calculate the electric field in terms of and the distance from the axis of the tube for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . Show your results in a graph of as a function of .
Problem 40b
A very long conducting tube (hollow cylinder) has inner radius and outer radius . It carries charge per unit length , where is a positive constant with units of C/m. A line of charge lies along the axis of the tube. The line of charge has charge per unit length. What is the charge per unit length on (i) the inner surface of the tube and (ii) the outer surface of the tube?
Ch 22: Gauss' Law
