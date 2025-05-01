Problem 1ab

A flat sheet of paper of area 0.250 0.250 m2 is oriented so that the normal to the sheet is at an angle of 60 60 ° to a uniform electric field of magnitude 14 14 N/C.

(a) Find the magnitude of the electric flux through the sheet.

(b) Does the answer to part (a) depend on the shape of the sheet? Why or why not?