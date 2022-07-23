A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity constant and positive?
The table shows test data for the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, the fastest street car made. The car is moving in a straight line (the -axis).
(a) Sketch a - graph of this car's velocity (in mi/h) as a function of time. Is its acceleration constant?
(b) Calculate the car's average acceleration (in m/s2) between (i) and s; (ii) s and s; (iii) s and s. Are these results consistent with your graph in part (a)? (Before you decide to buy this car, it might be helpful to know that only will be built, it runs out of gas in minutes at top speed, and it costs more than million!)
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Key Concepts
Velocity-Time Graph
Average Acceleration
Unit Conversion
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity constant and negative?
A race car starts from rest and travels east along a straight and level track. For the first s of the car's motion, the eastward component of the car's velocity is given by ( m/s3)t2. What is the acceleration of the car when m/s?
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). At what time is the velocity of the turtle zero?
A physics professor leaves her house and walks along the sidewalk toward campus. After min, it starts to rain, and she returns home. Her distance from her house as a function of time is shown in Fig. E. At which of the labeled points is her velocity decreasing in magnitude?
A turtle crawls along a straight line, which we will call the -axis with the positive direction to the right. The equation for the turtle's position as a function of time is cm + ( cm/s) − ( cm/s2). Find the turtle's initial velocity, initial position, and initial acceleration.