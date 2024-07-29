Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Forces on an Inclined Plane When an object is on an inclined plane, several forces act on it, including gravitational force, normal force, and tension. The gravitational force can be resolved into components parallel and perpendicular to the surface of the ramp. Understanding how these forces interact is crucial for analyzing the car's equilibrium on the ramp. Recommended video: Guided course 06:59 06:59 Intro to Inclined Planes

Normal Force The normal force is the force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it, acting perpendicular to the surface. On an inclined plane, the normal force is less than the object's weight due to the angle of the incline. Calculating the normal force involves considering the weight component acting perpendicular to the ramp. Recommended video: Guided course 08:17 08:17 The Normal Force