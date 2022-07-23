Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed by the equation F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing the forces acting on the crate, especially when determining the applied force F(t) at a specific time. Recommended video: Guided course 06:54 06:54 Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Kinematics of Motion Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. The height function y(t) = (2.80 m/s)t + (0.610 m/s³)t³ provides information about the crate's position over time. By differentiating this function, we can find the velocity and acceleration, which are essential for applying Newton's Second Law to find the force F at t = 4.00 s. Recommended video: Guided course 08:25 08:25 Kinematics Equations