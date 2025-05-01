Problem 29c

A ﻿ 45.0 45.0 45.0﻿-kg crate of tools rests on a horizontal floor. You exert a gradually increasing horizontal push on it, and the crate just begins to move when your force exceeds ﻿ 313 313 313﻿ N. Then you must reduce your push to ﻿ 208 208 208﻿ N to keep it moving at a steady ﻿ 25.0 25.0 25.0﻿ cm/s. Suppose you were performing the same experiment on the moon, where the acceleration due to gravity is 1.62 1.62 m/s2.

(i) What magnitude push would cause it to move?