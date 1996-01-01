Welcome back everybody. We are given a pulley. And now this pulley is attached at the top by some rope. We are also told that a cable passes over this pulley now on either sides of this cable. We are given boxes that are attached to the cable. And we are told that the boxes have a weight Of 50 Newtons. Each weight is a force that's acting in the downward direction. Each of these weights are going to be 50 newtons. And we have to figure out what the tension is in this cable. Well, the cable passes over police. So the tension on this side is going to be the same thing as the tension on this side. So let's just use Newton's second law to find the force of the attention on just one of the sides. We have that our forces are equal to our mass times acceleration. Well, plugging in values here we have that are tension is equal to mass times acceleration of this box, which is just it's weight. Our tension is 50 newtons in the cable. Giving us our answer choice of B. Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one

