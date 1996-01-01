6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Vertical Forces & Acceleration
Problem 5i
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A 750.0-kg boulder is raised from a quarry 125 m deep by a long uniform chain having a mass of 575 kg. This chain is of uniform strength, but at any point it can support a maximum tension no greater than 2.50 times its weight without breaking. (b) how long does it take to be lifted out at maximum acceleration if it started from rest?
2
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Weight Force & Gravitational Acceleration with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 9 videos