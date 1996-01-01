welcome back everybody. We are given a pulley that is dangling by a rope. And we're going to say the tension in that rope T two. And we are also told that on either side of this pulley there is a cable passing over it and attached to these cables. Our boxes. Now these boxes we are told have a weight of 100 newtons. So what does that mean? That means each of these well, weight is a force, so each of these boxes has a downward force of 100 newtons. Now, just for namesake, I'm also going to name the tension in each of the sides of the cable passing over the pulley as T one. And we are asked to find what T two is. We're gonna use Newton's second law here. That says the summation of forces is equal to mass times acceleration. Well, to figure out T two, we first need to figure out T one, So T1 is equal to mass times acceleration. Well, the mass is going to be our boxes and the acceleration and the acceleration due to gravity. So, what we're looking at for the right side of this equation is just the weight of our boxes. Well, T two is going to be equal to Well, we have two of these T ones, One on either side, so T two is going to be equal to two times T one. This is equal to two times 100 newtons, Which is equal to 200 newtons, giving us our final answer of D. Thank you guys so much for watching. Hope this video helped. We will see you all in the next one.

Hide transcripts