Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass (F = ma). In this problem, it helps us understand how the tension in the rope and the gravitational force on the suspended block affect the system's acceleration. Recommended video: Guided course 06:54 06:54 Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Tension in a Rope Tension is the force conducted along a rope, string, or cable when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends. In this scenario, the tension in the rope is given as 15.0 N, which is crucial for determining the forces acting on both the horizontal and suspended blocks. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Calculating Tension in a Pendulum with Energy Conservation