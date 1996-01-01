A man pushes on a piano with mass 180 kg; it slides at constant velocity down a ramp that is inclined at 19.0° above the horizontal floor. Neglect any friction acting on the piano. Calculate the magnitude of the force applied by the man if he pushes (a) parallel to the incline
