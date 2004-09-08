When jumping straight up from a crouched position, an average person can reach a maximum height of about 60 cm. During the jump, the person’s body from the knees up typically rises a distance of around 50 cm. To keep the calculations simple and yet get a reasonable result, assume that the entire body rises this much during the jump. (b) Draw a free-body diagram of the person during the jump.
