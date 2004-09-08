Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)Newton's First & Second Laws
Problem 5d
On September 8, 2004, the Genesis spacecraft crashed in the Utah desert because its parachute did not open. The 210-kg capsule hit the ground at 311 km/h and penetrated the soil to a depth of 81.0 cm. (a) What was its acceleration (in m/s2 and in g’s), assumed to be constant, during the crash?

