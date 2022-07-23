When cars are equipped with flexible bumpers, they will bounce off each other during low-speed collisions, thus causing less damage. In one such accident, a 1750-kg car traveling to the right at 1.50 m/s collides with a 1450-kg car going to the left at 1.10 m/s. Measurements show that the heavier car's speed just after the collision was 0.250 m/s in its original direction. Ignore any road friction during the collision. Calculate the change in the combined kinetic energy of the two-car system during this collision.
On a frictionless, horizontal air table, puck A (with mass 0.250 kg) is moving toward puck B (with mass 0.350 kg), which is initially at rest. After the collision, puck A has a velocity of 0.120 m/s to the left, and puck B has a velocity of 0.650 m/s to the right. What was the speed of puck A before the collision?
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Key Concepts
Conservation of Momentum
Kinetic Energy
Elastic vs. Inelastic Collisions
You are standing on a sheet of ice that covers the football stadium parking lot in Buffalo; there is negligible friction between your feet and the ice. A friend throws you a 0.600-kg ball that is traveling horizontally at 10.0 m/s. Your mass is 70.0 kg. If the ball hits you and bounces off your chest, so afterward it is moving horizontally at 8.0 m/s in the opposite direction, what is your speed after the collision?
When cars are equipped with flexible bumpers, they will bounce off each other during low-speed collisions, thus causing less damage. In one such accident, a 1750-kg car traveling to the right at 1.50 m/s collides with a 1450-kg car going to the left at 1.10 m/s. Measurements show that the heavier car's speed just after the collision was 0.250 m/s in its original direction. Ignore any road friction during the collision. What was the speed of the lighter car just after the collision?
On a frictionless, horizontal air table, puck A (with mass 0.250 kg) is moving toward puck B (with mass 0.350 kg), which is initially at rest. After the collision, puck A has a velocity of 0.120 m/s to the left, and puck B has a velocity of 0.650 m/s to the right. Calculate the change in the total kinetic energy of the system that occurs during the collision.
You are standing on a sheet of ice that covers the football stadium parking lot in Buffalo; there is negligible friction between your feet and the ice. A friend throws you a 0.600-kg ball that is traveling horizontally at 10.0 m/s. Your mass is 70.0 kg. If you catch the ball, with what speed do you and the ball move afterward?
To warm up for a match, a tennis player hits the 57.0-g ball vertically with her racket. If the ball is stationary just before it is hit and goes 5.50 m high, what impulse did she impart to it?