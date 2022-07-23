Skip to main content
Ch 09: Rotation of Rigid Bodies
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 09: Rotation of Rigid BodiesProblem 7b
Chapter 9, Problem 7b

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. (b) What is the angular acceleration when θ = π/4 rad?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by understanding the given equation for the angle θ(t) = a + bt - ct^3, where a, b, and c are constants. The angular velocity ω(t) and angular acceleration α(t) can be derived by differentiating θ(t) with respect to time.
Step 2: Differentiate θ(t) to find the angular velocity ω(t). Using the derivative, ω(t) = dθ/dt = b - 3ct^2. This equation will help us find the angular velocity at any given time.
Step 3: Differentiate ω(t) to find the angular acceleration α(t). Using the derivative, α(t) = dω/dt = -6ct. This equation will help us find the angular acceleration at any given time.
Step 4: Use the initial conditions to solve for the constants a, b, and c. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad, so substitute t = 0 into θ(t) to find a. Similarly, when t = 0, ω = 2.00 rad/s, substitute t = 0 into ω(t) to find b. Finally, use the condition that α = 1.25 rad/s² when t = 1.50 s to solve for c.
Step 5: Once the constants a, b, and c are determined, substitute θ = π/4 rad into the equation for α(t) = -6ct to find the angular acceleration at that specific angle. This will give the desired result.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Angular Displacement

Angular displacement refers to the angle through which an object rotates about a fixed point, measured in radians. In this context, θ(t) represents the angular position of the disk drive as a function of time, indicating how far it has turned from its initial position. Understanding angular displacement is crucial for analyzing rotational motion and determining other related quantities like angular velocity and acceleration.
Recommended video:
Guided course
14:03
Rotational Position & Displacement

Angular Velocity

Angular velocity is the rate of change of angular displacement with respect to time, typically expressed in radians per second (rad/s). It provides insight into how quickly an object is rotating. In the given problem, the angular velocity can be derived by differentiating the angular displacement function θ(t) with respect to time, which is essential for finding the angular acceleration at specific points in time.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:18
Intro to Angular Momentum

Angular Acceleration

Angular acceleration is the rate of change of angular velocity over time, measured in radians per second squared (rad/s²). It indicates how quickly the rotational speed of an object is changing. In this scenario, calculating angular acceleration involves differentiating the angular velocity function, which is itself derived from the angular displacement function. This concept is vital for understanding the dynamics of rotational motion and solving for specific conditions in the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
12:12
Conservation of Angular Momentum
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. What are θ and the angular velocity when the angular acceleration is 3.50 rad/s2?

2103
views
Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. Is the angular acceleration during this time interval positive or negative?

2620
views
Textbook Question

A wheel is rotating about an axis that is in the z-direction. The angular velocity ωz is -6.00 rad/s at t = 0, increases linearly with time, and is +4.00 rad/s at t = 7.00 s. We have taken counterclockwise rotation to be positive. During what time interval is the speed of the wheel increasing? Decreasing?

1818
views
Textbook Question

A fan blade rotates with angular velocity given by ωz(t) = g - bt2, where g = 5.00 rad/s and b = 0.800 rad/s3. Calculate the angular acceleration as a function of time.

1765
views
Textbook Question

A fan blade rotates with angular velocity given by ωz(t) = g - bt2, where g = 5.00 rad/s and b = 0.800 rad/s3. Calculate the instantaneous angular acceleration αz at t = 3.00 s and the average angular acceleration αav-z for the time interval t = 0 to t = 3.00 s. How do these two quantities compare? If they are different, why?

2133
views
Textbook Question

The angle θ through which a disk drive turns is given by θ(t) = a + bt - ct3, where a, b, and c are constants, t is in seconds, and θ is in radians. When t = 0, θ = π/4 rad and the angular velocity is 2.00 rad/s. When t = 1.50 s, the angular acceleration is 1.25 rad/s2. Find a, b, and c, including their units.

1733
views