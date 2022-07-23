Step 1: Recall the formula for the moment of inertia of a thin rod about different axes. For a thin rod of mass \( M \) and length \( L \): (i) About an axis perpendicular to the rod and passing through one end: \( I = \frac{1}{3} M L^2 \), (ii) About an axis perpendicular to the rod and passing through its center: \( I = \frac{1}{12} M L^2 \), and (iii) About an axis parallel to the rod and passing through it: \( I = 0 \) (since all mass is along the axis).