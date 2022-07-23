A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. What is the angular speed of the CD when the innermost part of the track is scanned? The outermost part of the track?
CA compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. The maximum playing time of a CD is 74.0 min. What would be the length of the track on such a maximum-duration CD if it were stretched out in a straight line?
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Key Concepts
Linear Speed
Circumference of a Circle
Total Length of the Spiral Track
A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship arad = v2/r.
A compact disc (CD) stores music in a coded pattern of tiny pits 10-7 m deep. The pits are arranged in a track that spirals outward toward the rim of the disc; the inner and outer radii of this spiral are 25.0 mm and 58.0 mm, respectively. As the disc spins inside a CD player, the track is scanned at a constant linear speed of 1.25 m/s. What is the average angular acceleration of a maximum duration CD during its 74.0-min playing time? Take the direction of rotation of the disc to be positive.
A wheel of diameter 40.0 cm starts from rest and rotates with a constant angular acceleration of 3.00 rad/s2. Compute the radial acceleration of a point on the rim for the instant the wheel completes its second revolution from the relationship arad = ω2r.
A high-speed flywheel in a motor is spinning at 500 rpm when a power failure suddenly occurs. The flywheel has mass 40.0 kg and diameter 75.0 cm. The power is off for 30.0 s, and during this time the flywheel slows due to friction in its axle bearings. During the time the power is off, the flywheel makes 200 complete revolutions. At what rate is the flywheel spinning when the power comes back on?
An electric fan is turned off, and its angular velocity decreases uniformly from 500 rev/min to 200 rev/min in 4.00 s. How many more seconds are required for the fan to come to rest if the angular acceleration remains constant at the value calculated in part (a)?