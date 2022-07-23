A 2.00-kg textbook rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. A cord attached to the book passes over a pulley whose diameter is 0.150 m, to a hanging book with mass 3.00 kg. The system is released from rest, and the books are observed to move 1.20 m in 0.800 s. What is the tension in each part of the cord?
A 2.20-kg hoop 1.20 m in diameter is rolling to the right without slipping on a horizontal floor at a steady 2.60 rad/s. Find the velocity vector of each of the following points, as viewed by a person at rest on the ground: (i) the highest point on the hoop; (ii) the lowest point on the hoop; (iii) a point on the right side of the hoop, midway between the top and the bottom.
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Key Concepts
Rolling Without Slipping
Velocity of Points on a Rotating Object
Reference Frames
A bicycle racer is going downhill at 11.0 m/s when, to his horror, one of his 2.25-kg wheels comes off as he is 75.0 m above the foot of the hill. We can model the wheel as a thin-walled cylinder 85.0 cm in diameter and ignore the small mass of the spokes. How much total kinetic energy does the wheel have when it reaches the bottom of the hill?
A solid ball is released from rest and slides down a hillside that slopes downward at 65.0° from the horizontal. In part (a), why did we use the coefficient of static friction and not the coefficient of kinetic friction?
A 2.20-kg hoop 1.20 m in diameter is rolling to the right without slipping on a horizontal floor at a steady 2.60 rad/s. Find the velocity vector for each of the points in part (c), but this time as viewed by someone moving along with the same velocity as the hoop.
A 15.0-kg bucket of water is suspended by a very light rope wrapped around a solid uniform cylinder 0.300 m in diameter with mass 12.0 kg. The cylinder pivots on a frictionless axle through its center. The bucket is released from rest at the top of a well and falls 10.0 m to the water. With what speed does the bucket strike the water?
A 12.0-kg box resting on a horizontal, frictionless surface is attached to a 5.00-kg weight by a thin, light wire that passes over a frictionless pulley (Fig. E10.16). The pulley has the shape of a uniform solid disk of mass 2.00 kg and diameter 0.500 m. After the system is released, find the acceleration of the box.