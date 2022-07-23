Compute the torque developed by an industrial motor whose output is 150 kW at an angular speed of 4000 rev/min.
A 2.80-kg grinding wheel is in the form of a solid cylinder of radius 0.100 m. What constant torque will bring it from rest to an angular speed of 1200 rev/min in 2.5 s?
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Key Concepts
Torque
Moment of Inertia
Angular Kinematics
A bicycle racer is going downhill at 11.0 m/s when, to his horror, one of his 2.25-kg wheels comes off as he is 75.0 m above the foot of the hill. We can model the wheel as a thin-walled cylinder 85.0 cm in diameter and ignore the small mass of the spokes. How much total kinetic energy does the wheel have when it reaches the bottom of the hill?
A playground merry-go-round has radius and moment of inertia about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. A child applies an force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for . If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, how much work did the child do on the merry-go-round?
An airplane propeller is 2.08 m in length (from tip to tip) and has a mass of 117 kg. When the airplane's engine is first started, it applies a constant torque of 1950 Nm to the propeller, which starts from rest. What is the instantaneous power output of the motor at the instant that the propeller has turned through 5.00 revolutions?
An electric motor consumes 9.00 kJ of electrical energy in 1.00 min. If one-third of this energy goes into heat and other forms of internal energy of the motor, with the rest going to the motor output, how much torque will this engine develop if you run it at 2500 rpm?
A playground merry-go-round has radius and moment of inertia about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. A child applies an force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for . If the merry-go-round is initially at rest, what is its angular speed after this interval?