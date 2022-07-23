Textbook Question
A metal bar is in the -plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force is applied to the bar at the point , . What are the magnitude and direction of the torque with respect to the origin produced by ?
3047
views
A metal bar is in the -plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force is applied to the bar at the point , . What are the magnitude and direction of the torque with respect to the origin produced by ?
One force acting on a machine part is F = (-5.00 N)i + (4.00 N)j. The vector from the origin to the point where the force is applied is r = (-0.450 m)i +(0.150 m)j. In a sketch, show r, F, and the origin.
A metal bar is in the -plane with one end of the bar at the origin. A force is applied to the bar at the point , . In terms of unit vectors and , what is the position vector for the point where the force is applied?