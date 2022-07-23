Two circular rods, one steel and the other copper, are joined end to end. Each rod is 0.750 m long and 1.50 cm in diameter. The combination is subjected to a tensile force with magnitude 4000 N. For each rod, what are (a) the strain and (b) the elongation?
A nonuniform beam 4.50 m long and weighing 1.40 kN makes an angle of 25.0° below the horizontal. It is held in position by a frictionless pivot at its upper right end and by a cable 3.00 m farther down the beam and perpendicular to it (Fig. E11.20). The center of gravity of the beam is 2.00 m down the beam from the pivot. Lighting equipment exerts a 5.00-kN downward force on the lower left end of the beam. Find the tension T in the cable and the horizontal and vertical components of the force exerted on the beam by the pivot. Start by sketching a free-body diagram of the beam.
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Key Concepts
Rotational Equilibrium
Torque
Free-Body Diagram
A 9.00-m-long uniform beam is hinged to a vertical wall and held horizontally by a 5.00-m-long cable attached to the wall 4.00 m above the hinge (Fig. E11.17). The metal of this cable has a test strength of 1.00 kN, which means that it will break if the tension in it exceeds that amount. What is the heaviest beam that the cable can support in this configuration?
A 15,000-N crane pivots around a friction-free axle at its base and is supported by a cable making a 25° angle with the crane (Fig. E11.18). The crane is 16 m long and is not uniform, its center of gravity being 7.0 m from the axle as measured along the crane. The cable is attached 3.0 m from the upper end of the crane. When the crane is raised to 55° above the horizontal holding an 11,000-N pallet of bricks by a 2.2-m, very light cord, find the tension in the cable. Start with a free-body diagram of the crane.
A circular steel wire 2.00 m long must stretch no more than 0.25 cm when a tensile force of 700 N is applied to each end of the wire. What minimum diameter is required for the wire?
A 9.00 m-long uniform beam is hinged to a vertical wall and held horizontally by a 5.00 m-long cable attached to the wall 4.00 m above the hinge (Fig. E11.17). The metal of this cable has a test strength of 1.00 kN, which means that it will break if the tension in it exceeds that amount. Find the horizontal and vertical components of the force the hinge exerts on the beam. Is the vertical component upward or downward?
A nylon rope used by mountaineers elongates 1.10 m under the weight of a 65.0 kg climber. If the rope is 45.0 m in length and 7.0 mm in diameter, what is Young's modulus for nylon?