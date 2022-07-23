For the gauge pressure at the lower face of the block, we need to calculate the pressure due to the oil column above it. The pressure at a depth in a fluid is given by the formula: \( P = \rho \cdot g \cdot h \), where \( \rho \) is the density of the fluid, \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity, and \( h \) is the height of the fluid column. Here, \( \rho = 790 \text{ kg/m}^3 \), \( g = 9.81 \text{ m/s}^2 \), and \( h = 0.085 \text{ m} \) (since the block is 1.50 cm below the interface, and the block is 10 cm tall, the oil column is 8.5 cm).