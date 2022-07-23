Skip to main content
Ch 12: Fluid Mechanics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 12: Fluid MechanicsProblem 17
Chapter 12, Problem 17

BIO. There is a maximum depth at which a diver can breathe through a snorkel tube (Fig. E12.17) because as the depth increases, so does the pressure difference, which tends to collapse the diver's lungs. Since the snorkel connects the air in the lungs to the atmosphere at the surface, the pressure inside the lungs is atmospheric pressure. What is the external– internal pressure difference when the diver's lungs are at a depth of 6.1 m (about 20 ft)? Assume that the diver is in fresh-water. (A scuba diver breathing from compressed air tanks can operate at greater depths than can a snorkeler, since the pressure of the air inside the scuba diver's lungs increases to match the external pressure of the water.)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: The diver is at a depth of 6.1 m in fresh water. The pressure inside the lungs is atmospheric pressure, which is approximately 101,325 Pa (Pascals).
Understand the concept: The pressure difference between the external water pressure and the internal lung pressure is what we need to calculate. The external pressure at a depth in a fluid is given by the hydrostatic pressure formula.
Use the hydrostatic pressure formula: The pressure at a depth in a fluid is given by the equation \( P = P_0 + \rho g h \), where \( P_0 \) is the atmospheric pressure, \( \rho \) is the density of the fluid (for fresh water, \( \rho \approx 1000 \text{ kg/m}^3 \)), \( g \) is the acceleration due to gravity (approximately \( 9.81 \text{ m/s}^2 \)), and \( h \) is the depth (6.1 m in this case).
Calculate the external pressure: Substitute the known values into the hydrostatic pressure formula to find the pressure at 6.1 m depth. This will give you the total pressure exerted by the water at that depth.
Determine the pressure difference: Subtract the atmospheric pressure from the total pressure calculated in the previous step to find the external-internal pressure difference experienced by the diver's lungs.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hydrostatic Pressure

Hydrostatic pressure is the pressure exerted by a fluid at equilibrium due to the force of gravity. It increases with depth in a fluid, such as water, and is calculated using the formula P = ρgh, where ρ is the fluid density, g is the acceleration due to gravity, and h is the depth. This concept is crucial for understanding the pressure experienced by a diver underwater.
Recommended video:
Guided course
17:04
Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure

Pressure Difference

The pressure difference between the inside and outside of the diver's lungs is critical for understanding the limits of breathing through a snorkel. At a depth of 6.1 meters, the external pressure from the water is greater than the atmospheric pressure inside the lungs, creating a pressure difference that can lead to lung collapse if it becomes too large.
Recommended video:
Guided course
17:04
Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure

Atmospheric Pressure

Atmospheric pressure is the pressure exerted by the weight of the atmosphere above a surface. At sea level, it is approximately 101,325 Pa (Pascals). When a diver uses a snorkel, the air pressure inside their lungs remains at atmospheric pressure, which is why the pressure difference with increasing water depth becomes a concern for safe breathing.
Recommended video:
Guided course
17:04
Pressure and Atmospheric Pressure
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The liquid in the open-tube manometer in Fig. 12.8a is mercury, y1=3.00 cm,and y2=7.00 cm. Atmospheric pressure is 980 millibars. What is (a) the absolute pressure at the bottom of the U-shaped tube; (b) the absolute pressure in the open tube at a depth of 4.00 cm below the free surface; (c) the absolute pressure of the gas in the container; (d) the gauge pressure of the gas in pascals?

2239
views
Textbook Question

BIO. The lower end of a long plastic straw is immersed below the surface of the water in a plastic cup. An average person sucking on the upper end of the straw can pull water into the straw to a vertical height of 1.1 m above the surface of the water in the cup. (a) What is the lowest gauge pressure that the average person can achieve inside his lungs? (b) Explain why your answer in part (a) is negative.

3037
views
Textbook Question

You are designing a diving bell to withstand the pressure of seawater at a depth of 250 m. What is the gauge pressure at this depth? (You can ignore changes in the density of the water with depth.) At this depth, what is the net force due to the water outside and the air inside the bell on a circular glass window 30.0 cm in diameter if the pressure inside the diving bell equals the pressure at the surface of the water? (Ignore the small variation of pressure over the surface of the window.)

1163
views
Textbook Question

A closed container is partially filled with water. Initially, the air above the water is at atmospheric pressure (1.01×105 Pa) and the gauge pressure at the bottom of the water is 2500 Pa. Then additional air is pumped in, increasing the pressure of the air above the water by 1500 Pa. What is the gauge pressure at the bottom of the water?

3124
views
Textbook Question

Hydraulic Lift II.The piston of a hydraulic automobile lift is 0.30 m in diameter. What gauge pressure, in pascals, is required to lift a car with a mass of 1200 kg? Also express this pressure in atmospheres.

2108
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Ear Damage from Diving. If the force on the tympanic membrane (eardrum) increases by about 1.5 N above the force from atmospheric pressure, the membrane can be damaged. When you go scuba diving in the ocean, below what depth could damage to your eardrum start to occur? The eardrum is typically 8.2 mm in diameter. (Consult Table 12.1.)

3104
views
2
rank