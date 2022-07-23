A 0.400-kg object undergoing SHM has ax = -1.80 m/s2 when x = 0.300 m. What is the time for one oscillation?
For the oscillating object in Fig. E14.4, what is its maximum speed?
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Key Concepts
Simple Harmonic Motion (SHM)
Maximum Speed in SHM
Amplitude and Angular Frequency
A mass on a spring has velocity as a function of time given by . What are the period and the force constant of the spring?
A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal frictionless surface. The amplitude of the motion is 0.165 m. The maximum speed of the block is 3.90 m/s. What is the maximum magnitude of the acceleration of the block?
A mass on a spring has velocity as a function of time given by . What are the amplitude and the maximum acceleration of the mass?
A small block is attached to an ideal spring and is moving in SHM on a horizontal, frictionless surface. The amplitude of the motion is 0.250 m and the period is 3.20 s. What are the speed and acceleration of the block when x = 0.160 m?
For the oscillating object in Fig. E14.4, what is its maximum acceleration?