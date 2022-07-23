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Ch 17: Temperature and Heat
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 17: Temperature and HeatProblem 37
Chapter 17, Problem 37

A blacksmith cools a 1.20 kg chunk of iron, initially at 650.0°C, by trickling 15.0°C water over it. All of the water boils away, and the iron ends up at 120.0°C. How much water did the blacksmith trickle over the iron?

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Identify the heat lost by the iron as it cools from 650.0°C to 120.0°C. Use the formula for heat transfer: Q = mcΔT, where m is the mass of the iron, c is the specific heat capacity of iron, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
Calculate the heat required to boil the water. First, determine the heat needed to raise the temperature of the water from 15.0°C to 100.0°C using the formula: Q = mcΔT, where m is the mass of the water, c is the specific heat capacity of water, and ΔT is the change in temperature.
Next, calculate the heat required to convert the water at 100.0°C to steam at 100.0°C using the formula: Q = mL, where L is the latent heat of vaporization of water.
Set the heat lost by the iron equal to the total heat gained by the water (both to raise its temperature and to vaporize it). This gives the equation: mcΔT_{\(\text{iron}\)} = mcΔT_{\(\text{water}\)} + mL.
Solve the equation for the mass of the water m to find out how much water was trickled over the iron.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Specific Heat Capacity

Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat required to change the temperature of a unit mass of a substance by one degree Celsius. It is crucial for calculating the heat lost by the iron as it cools from 650.0°C to 120.0°C. The specific heat capacity of iron allows us to determine the total heat energy transferred to the water.
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Latent Heat of Vaporization

Latent heat of vaporization is the heat required to convert a unit mass of a liquid into vapor without a temperature change. In this scenario, it is essential for calculating the energy needed to boil away the water. Understanding this concept helps determine how much heat the water absorbs as it transitions from liquid to steam.
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Conservation of Energy

Conservation of energy states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred or converted from one form to another. This principle is vital in solving the problem, as the heat lost by the iron must equal the heat gained by the water. By applying this concept, we can set up an equation to find the mass of water needed to absorb the heat lost by the iron.
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Textbook Question

A copper calorimeter can with mass 0.100 kg contains 0.160 kg of water and 0.0180 kg of ice in thermal equilibrium at atmospheric pressure. If 0.750 kg of lead at 255°C is dropped into the calorimeter can, what is the final temperature? Assume that no heat is lost to the surroundings.

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Textbook Question

One suggested treatment for a person who has suffered a stroke is immersion in an ice-water bath at 0°C to lower the body temperature, which prevents damage to the brain. In one set of tests, patients were cooled until their internal temperature reached 32.0°C. To treat a 70.0 kg patient, what is the minimum amount of ice (at 0°C) you need in the bath so that its temperature remains at 0°C? The specific heat of the human body is 3480 J/kg C°, and recall that normal body temperature is 37.0°C.

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Textbook Question

A nail driven into a board increases in temperature. If we assume that 60% of the kinetic energy delivered by a 1.80 kg hammer with a speed of 7.80 m/s is transformed into heat that flows into the nail and does not flow out, what is the temperature increase of an 8.00 g aluminum nail after it is struck ten times?

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Textbook Question

A copper pot with a mass of 0.500 kg contains 0.170 kg of water, and both are at 20.0°C. A 0.250-kg block of iron at 85.0°C is dropped into the pot. Find the final temperature of the system, assuming no heat loss to the surroundings.

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Textbook Question

Before going in for his annual physical, a 70.0 kg man whose body temperature is 37.0°C consumes an entire 0.355-L can of a soft drink (mostly water) at 12.0°C. What will his body temperature be after equilibrium is attained? Ignore any heating by the man’s metabolism. The specific heat of the man’s body is 3480 J/kg K.

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Textbook Question

You have 750 g of water at 10.0°C in a large insulated beaker. How much boiling water at 100.0°C must you add to this beaker so that the final temperature of the mixture will be 75°C?

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