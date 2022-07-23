Suppose the charge on the outer sphere is not − q -q but a negative charge of different magnitude, say − Q -Q . Show that the answers for parts (b) and (c) are the same as before but the answer for part (d) is different. Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential V ( r ) V(r) V ( r ) for (i) r < r a r < r_a r < r a ; (ii) r a < r < r b r_a < r < r_b r a < r < r b ; (iii) r > r b r > r_b r > r b . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take V V V to be zero when r r r is infinite. Part (b) asked to show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is V a b = q / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ( 1 / r a − 1 / r b ) V_ab=q/(4πϵ_0 ) (1/r_a -1/r_b) V a b = q / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ( 1/ r a − 1/ r b ) . Part (c) asked to use E r = − ∂ V / ∂ r = ( − ∂ / ∂ r ) ( 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) q / r ) = [ 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ] ( q / r 2 ) E_r=-∂V/∂r=(-∂/∂r) (1/(4πϵ_0 ) q/r)=[1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) E r = − ∂ V / ∂ r = ( − ∂ / ∂ r ) ( 1/ ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) q / r ) = [ 1/ ( 4 π ϵ 0 )] ( q / r 2 ) and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude E ( r ) = [ V a b / ( 1 / r a − 1 / r b ) ] ( 1 / r 2 ) E(r)=[V_ab/(1/r_a -1/r_b )](1/r^2) E ( r ) = [ V a b / ( 1/ r a − 1/ r b )] ( 1/ r 2 ) . Part (d) asked to use E r = [ 1 / ( 4 π ϵ 0 ) ] ( q / r 2 ) E_r = [1/(4πϵ_0 )](q/r^2) E r = [ 1/ ( 4 π ϵ 0 )] ( q / r 2 ) and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance r r r from the center, where r > r b r > r_b r > r b .