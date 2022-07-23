A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Use and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance from the center, where . Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite..
Suppose the charge on the outer sphere is not but a negative charge of different magnitude, say . Show that the answers for parts (b) and (c) are the same as before but the answer for part (d) is different. Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite. Part (b) asked to show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is . Part (c) asked to use and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude . Part (d) asked to use and the result from part (a) to find the electric field at a point outside the larger sphere at a distance from the center, where .
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Key Concepts
Electric Potential
Gauss's Law
Superposition Principle
A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Show that the potential of the inner sphere with respect to the outer is .
A very large plastic sheet carries a uniform charge density of nC/m2 on one face. As you move away from the sheet along a line perpendicular to it, does the potential increase or decrease? How do you know, without doing any calculations? Does your answer depend on where you choose the reference point for potential?
A metal sphere with radius is supported on an insulating stand at the center of a hollow, metal, spherical shell with radius . There is charge on the inner sphere and charge on the outer spherical shell. Use and the result from part (a) to show that the electric field at any point between the spheres has magnitude . Note: Part (a) asked to calculate the potential for (i) ; (ii) ; (iii) . (Hint: The net potential is the sum of the potentials due to the individual spheres.) Take to be zero when is infinite..