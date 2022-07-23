A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. If instead the pressure of the helium is kept constant, how much heat is needed to raise the temperature from °C to °C? Draw a -diagram for this process.
An ideal gas is taken from to on the -diagram shown in Fig. E. During this process, J of heat is added and the pressure doubles. How does the internal energy of the gas at compare to the internal energy at ? Be specific and explain.
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Internal Energy
First Law of Thermodynamics
During an isothermal compression of an ideal gas, J of heat must be removed from the gas to maintain constant temperature. How much work is done by the gas during the process?
The -diagram in Fig. E shows a process involving mol of an ideal gas. How much heat had to be added during the process to increase the internal energy of the gas by J?
When water is boiled at a pressure of atm, the heat of vaporization is J/kg and the boiling point is °C. At this pressure, kg of water has a volume of m3, and kg of steam has a volume of m3. Compute the increase in internal energy of the water.
A cylinder contains mol of helium at °C. How much heat is needed to raise the temperature to °C while keeping the volume constant? Draw a -diagram for this process.
When water is boiled at a pressure of atm, the heat of vaporization is J/kg and the boiling point is °C. At this pressure, kg of water has a volume of m3, and kg of steam has a volume of m3. Compute the work done when kg of steam is formed at this temperature.