Skip to main content
Ch 19: The First Law of Thermodynamics
Young & Freedman Calc - University Physics 14th Edition
Young & Freedman Calc14th EditionUniversity PhysicsISBN: 9780321973610Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksYoung & Freedman Calc 14th EditionCh 19: The First Law of ThermodynamicsProblem 26
Chapter 19, Problem 26

Five moles of monatomic ideal gas have initial pressure 2.50×1032.50\(\times\)10^3 Pa and initial volume 2.102.10 m3. While undergoing an adiabatic expansion, the gas does 14801480 J of work. What is the final pressure of the gas after the expansion?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of process: The problem states that the gas undergoes an adiabatic expansion. In an adiabatic process, no heat is exchanged with the surroundings, so the first law of thermodynamics simplifies to \( \Delta U = -W \), where \( \Delta U \) is the change in internal energy and \( W \) is the work done by the gas.
Use the adiabatic condition for an ideal gas: For a monatomic ideal gas, the adiabatic condition is given by \( PV^\gamma = \text{constant} \), where \( \gamma = \frac{5}{3} \) for a monatomic gas. This relationship will help us find the final pressure.
Calculate the change in internal energy: For a monatomic ideal gas, the change in internal energy \( \Delta U \) is given by \( \Delta U = \frac{3}{2} nR \Delta T \). However, since \( \Delta U = -W \) and \( W = 1480 \text{ J} \), we can use this to find \( \Delta U \).
Relate initial and final states using the adiabatic condition: Since \( PV^\gamma = \text{constant} \), we can write \( P_i V_i^\gamma = P_f V_f^\gamma \). We know \( P_i = 2.50 \times 10^3 \text{ Pa} \) and \( V_i = 2.10 \text{ m}^3 \). We need to find \( V_f \) using the work done and then solve for \( P_f \).
Solve for the final pressure \( P_f \): Use the relationship \( P_f = P_i \left( \frac{V_i}{V_f} \right)^\gamma \) to find the final pressure after determining \( V_f \) from the work-energy relationship. This will give you the final pressure of the gas after the adiabatic expansion.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
14m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ideal Gas Law

The Ideal Gas Law is a fundamental equation in thermodynamics, expressed as PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is the number of moles, R is the ideal gas constant, and T is temperature. It describes the relationship between these variables for an ideal gas, allowing us to predict how a gas will behave under different conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:21
Ideal Gases and the Ideal Gas Law

Adiabatic Process

An adiabatic process is a thermodynamic process in which no heat is exchanged with the surroundings. For an ideal gas, this means that any change in internal energy is due to work done on or by the system. In an adiabatic expansion, the gas does work on its surroundings, leading to a decrease in internal energy and temperature.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:13
Entropy & Ideal Gas Processes

First Law of Thermodynamics

The First Law of Thermodynamics, also known as the law of energy conservation, states that the change in internal energy of a system is equal to the heat added to the system minus the work done by the system. In an adiabatic process, since no heat is exchanged, the change in internal energy is equal to the negative of the work done by the gas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:04
The First Law of Thermodynamics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propane gas (C3H8) behaves like an ideal gas with g=1.127g = 1.127. Determine the molar heat capacity at constant volume and the molar heat capacity at constant pressure.

2423
views
Textbook Question

A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at 1.50×1051.50\(\times\)10^5 Pa and has a volume of 0.08000.0800 m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of 0.04000.0400 m3. What is the final pressure?

1527
views
Textbook Question

An experimenter adds 970970 J of heat to 1.751.75 mol of an ideal gas to heat it from 10.010.0°C to 25.025.0°C at constant pressure. The gas does +223+223 J of work during the expansion. Calculate γ\(\gamma\) for the gas.

1373
views
Textbook Question

A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at 1.50×1051.50\(\times\)10^5 Pa and has a volume of 0.08000.0800 m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of 0.04000.0400 m3. What is the ratio of the final temperature of the gas to its initial temperature? Is the gas heated or cooled by this compression?

1877
views
Textbook Question

The engine of a Ferrari F355 F1 sports car takes in air at 20.020.0°C and 1.001.00 atm and compresses it adiabatically to 0.09000.0900 times the original volume. The air may be treated as an ideal gas with g=1.40g = 1.40. Find the final temperature and pressure.

1597
views
Textbook Question

The temperature of 0.1500.150 mol of an ideal gas is held constant at 77.077.0°C while its volume is reduced to 25.0%25.0\% of its initial volume. The initial pressure of the gas is 1.251.25 atm. Does the gas exchange heat with its surroundings? If so, how much? Does the gas absorb or liberate heat?

1526
views