Propane gas (C3H8) behaves like an ideal gas with . Determine the molar heat capacity at constant volume and the molar heat capacity at constant pressure.
Five moles of monatomic ideal gas have initial pressure Pa and initial volume m3. While undergoing an adiabatic expansion, the gas does J of work. What is the final pressure of the gas after the expansion?
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Key Concepts
Ideal Gas Law
Adiabatic Process
First Law of Thermodynamics
A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at Pa and has a volume of m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of m3. What is the final pressure?
An experimenter adds J of heat to mol of an ideal gas to heat it from °C to °C at constant pressure. The gas does J of work during the expansion. Calculate for the gas.
A monatomic ideal gas that is initially at Pa and has a volume of m3 is compressed adiabatically to a volume of m3. What is the ratio of the final temperature of the gas to its initial temperature? Is the gas heated or cooled by this compression?
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