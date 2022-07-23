Power in Electrical Circuits

The power (P) consumed by an electrical device is defined as the rate at which energy is used or converted. In a circuit, power can be calculated using the formula P = IV, where I is the current and V is the voltage. Additionally, power can also be expressed in terms of resistance as P = I²R or P = V²/R. This concept is essential for understanding how changes in resistance or current affect the power delivered to components like bulbs.